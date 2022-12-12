KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week 28th December 5th–December 12th)
Genres: K-pop, J-pop, synthpop, R&B, electropop, disco
Label: DSP
Debut: 2007
Biography:
Younha (born Go Youn-ha) is a singer-songwriter and record producer. She began her career in Japan in 2004, where she earned the nickname “Oricon Comet” for her rapid success on the Japanese music chart. She later debuted in South Korea in 2006 with success, and is regarded as one of the country’s best singer-songwriters.
Discography:
Studio Albums
6th Album Repackage “End Theory: Final Edition” (2022)
6th Album “End Theory” (2021)
RescuE (2017)
Supersonic (2012)
3rd Album Part B “Growing Season” (2009)
3rd Album Part 1 “Peace Love & Ice Cream” (2009)
Someday (2008)
Comet (2007)
The Perfect Day to Say I Love You (2007)
Extended Plays
Unstable Mindset (2020)
Stable Mindset (2019)
View (2015)
Subsonic (2013)
Just Listen (2010)
Audition (2006)
