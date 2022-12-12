ⓒ C9 Entertainment

Genres: K-pop, J-pop, synthpop, R&B, electropop, disco

Label: DSP

Debut: 2007





Biography:

Younha (born Go Youn-ha) is a singer-songwriter and record producer. She began her career in Japan in 2004, where she earned the nickname “Oricon Comet” for her rapid success on the Japanese music chart. She later debuted in South Korea in 2006 with success, and is regarded as one of the country’s best singer-songwriters.





Discography:

Studio Albums

6th Album Repackage “End Theory: Final Edition” (2022)

6th Album “End Theory” (2021)

RescuE (2017)

Supersonic (2012)

3rd Album Part B “Growing Season” (2009)

3rd Album Part 1 “Peace Love & Ice Cream” (2009)

Someday (2008)

Comet (2007)

The Perfect Day to Say I Love You (2007)





Extended Plays

Unstable Mindset (2020)

Stable Mindset (2019)

View (2015)

Subsonic (2013)

Just Listen (2010)

Audition (2006)