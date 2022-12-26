Menu Content

TWICE to release new English song

2022-12-26

K-POP Connection

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Twice is set to kick off the new year in a big way with a new English song and a mini album.

The group will drop a new English song next month, before making an official comeback in March with its 12th Korean EP. 

The English single will be a pre-release from the upcoming album. The new releases come after TWICE dropped its 11th Korean EP, “Between 1 & 2” with the title song “Talk that Talk” in August. 

