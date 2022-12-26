2022 Koyote Concert Tour “LET’s KOYOTE”





Date: Jan. 7-8

Venue: Sejong University Dayang Hall





Koyote will be opening up the new year with a concert. The veteran K-pop trio will be holding two concerts at Sejong University’s Daeyang Hall from January 7 to 8 to celebrate the brand new year. The concerts held under the title “LET’s KOYOTE” the group will revisit some of their classic hits as well as new songs to get the audience to stand and sing along.