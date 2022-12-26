2022 Koyote Concert Tour “LET’s KOYOTE”

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week 28th December 5th–December 12th)
2022-12-12
2022-12-26
Date: Jan. 7-8
Venue: Sejong University Dayang Hall
Koyote will be opening up the new year with a concert. The veteran K-pop trio will be holding two concerts at Sejong University’s Daeyang Hall from January 7 to 8 to celebrate the brand new year. The concerts held under the title “LET’s KOYOTE” the group will revisit some of their classic hits as well as new songs to get the audience to stand and sing along.
2022-12-12
2022-12-09
2022-12-27
