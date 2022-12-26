Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

2022 Koyote Concert Tour “LET’s KOYOTE”

2022-12-26

K-POP Connection


Date: Jan. 7-8

Venue: Sejong University Dayang Hall


Koyote will be opening up the new year with a concert. The veteran K-pop trio will be holding two concerts at Sejong University’s Daeyang Hall from January 7 to 8 to celebrate the brand new year. The concerts held under the title “LET’s KOYOTE” the group will revisit some of their classic hits as well as new songs to get the audience to stand and sing along. 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >