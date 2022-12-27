KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week 28th December 5th–December 12th)
2022-12-27
Start of Day
Whooper swans hibernating at Gyeongpo retention basin in Gangneung begin to start their days amid freezing weather on Tuesday.
(Yonhap News)
