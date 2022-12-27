Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Justice Patricia Lee - “When Rosa Parks tells you to go to law school, you go to law school!”

2022-12-27

Korea24

In November, Patricia Lee was appointed to the Nevada Supreme Court, becoming the first African American woman and the first Asian American Justice in Nevada.  Born in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province in Korea to a black US military father and a Korean mother, she moved to the United States with her family at the age of four. In her application for Supreme Court Justice, she describes the difficulties she faced in her upbringing, from an alcohol-dependent father, to facing homelessness with her mother and brothers, and suffering abuse in her teens. Despite her struggles she was a top student, went to law school and became a successful lawyer. She joins us via video for #TouchBaseInSeoul to tell us about her inspirational story and what it now means to sit on the Nevada Supreme Court.  

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >