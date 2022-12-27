Justice Patricia Lee - “When Rosa Parks tells you to go to law school, you go to law school!”

In November, Patricia Lee was appointed to the Nevada Supreme Court, becoming the first African American woman and the first Asian American Justice in Nevada. Born in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province in Korea to a black US military father and a Korean mother, she moved to the United States with her family at the age of four. In her application for Supreme Court Justice, she describes the difficulties she faced in her upbringing, from an alcohol-dependent father, to facing homelessness with her mother and brothers, and suffering abuse in her teens. Despite her struggles she was a top student, went to law school and became a successful lawyer. She joins us via video for #TouchBaseInSeoul to tell us about her inspirational story and what it now means to sit on the Nevada Supreme Court.