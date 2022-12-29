Sergio Costa, Former Assistant Coach of the Men’s Nat’l Football Team

The Korea24 team selected the South Korean men’s national football team as “People of the Year(2022),” as they brought us joy toward the end of the year, making it to the Round of 16 at the Qatar World Cup. Assistant Coach Sergio Costa, who stepped in for the group match against Portugal after Head Coach Paulo Bento was suspended after getting a red card at the end of the Ghana match, joined the show from Portugal, to discuss his journey with the team.