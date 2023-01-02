IU & Lee Jong-suk confirmed to be dating

ⓒ YONHAP News

Singer IU and actor Lee Jong-suk are in a relationship.

Lee Jong-suk’s agency has confirmed the news shortly after a local news outlet revealed the two were dating on New Year’s Eve.

Lee’s agency confirmed that the two stars spent the Christmas weekend together in Japan, and have been dating for four months. It also added that the two were close colleagues and recently started dating seriously. IU’s agency has also confirmed the news.