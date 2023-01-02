Menu Content

New YG girl group in the works

2023-01-02

K-POP Connection

ⓒ YG Entertainment

A new girl group for YG Entertainment is in the works. YG Entertainment dropped a teaser video for the new band called Babymonster on their YouTube channel on New Year’s Eve.  Details about the group are not yet known other than it will have seven members. Babymonster will be YG’s first new girl group in seven years since the debut of Blackpink.

