IU and Jungkook named among Rolling Stone’s ‘Greatest Singers’

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week 28th December 5th–December 12th)
IU and BTS’ Jungkook have been named among Rolling Stone Magazine’s “Greatest Singers of All Time”. They were the only K-pop singers to make the list. Two-hundred singers from all regions and generations were in the list, and at No. 1 was Aretha Franklin. IU was No. 135 and Jungkook, No. 191. The magazine described IU as one of the “most highly regarded vocalists in South Korean music,” and Jungkook as “the multifaceted youngest member of BTS.”
