BTOB celebrate 10th anniversary with 3-day concert

BTOB has celebrated 10 years in the industry with a 3-day concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul.

Titled “Be Together,” the three-day event began Dec. 30 and was BTOB’s first in-person concert as a whole in four years.

In February last year, BTOB released its third full-length album “Be Together” to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its debut. It has been about four years since the band dropped music with all members participating, as they have taken staggered turns joining the military.

The group also announced plans to hold overseas performances this year.