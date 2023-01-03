KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week 28th December 5th–December 12th)
2022-12-12
2023-01-03
Hungry Spoonbills
Spoonbills, a level one endangered species worldwide, are spotted looking for food along Ojori coast in Seogwipo, Jeju Island Tuesday.
(Yonhap News)
2022-12-12
2022-12-09
2022-12-27
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >