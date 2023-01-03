Menu Content

Hungry Spoonbills

2023-01-03

Hungry Spoonbills


Spoonbills, a level one endangered species worldwide, are spotted looking for food along Ojori coast in Seogwipo, Jeju Island Tuesday.

(Yonhap News)

