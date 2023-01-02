Menu Content

Harmonize Concert “The SHOWCHOIR” in Yeosu

2023-01-02

K-POP Connection


Date: Jan. 13

Venue:

 

World famous show choir group, Harmonize, will be holding a concert in Yeosu on January 13. “The SHOWCHOIR” will be held at Yeosu’s GS Caltex Yeulmaru Art Center on January 13 at 7:30 p.m. Harmonize is a multiple World Choir Games champion that promises to bring audiences an unforgettable night full of live choir and band music, as well as performances they have not experienced before. 

