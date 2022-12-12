KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week 28th December 5th–December 12th)
Genres: Hard rock, heavy metal, rock ballad
Debut: 1989
Biography:
Kim Kyung-ho is a singer often referred to as a legend in the Korean rock music scene well known for his signature long hair and for his four octave vocal range. He is also known for his efforts in trying to make rock music more mainstream in Korea. He also makes frequent appearances on Korean TV and variety shows.
Discography:
Studio Albums
First Love (2019)
Co-existence Part 01 - Sunset (2013)
Alive (2009)
Kim Kyung-ho Vol. 9 - Infinity (2007)
Kim Kyung-ho 8 - Unlimited (2006)
Kim Kyung-ho 7 - Open Your Eyes (2003)
Kim Kyung-ho - The Life (2001)
Kim Kyung-ho V - Wine (2000)
Kyung-ho Kim IV (1999)
00:00:1999 Kyung-ho Kim III (1998)
Kim:Kyungho 1997 (1997)
Kim Kyung-ho (1994)
Best
Kim Kyung-ho Best and Live (2002)
_Love U (2000)
Extended Plays
Chapter Zero (2022)
Part 2 ‘Fall in Autumn’ (2010)
Part 1. ‘Fall in Autumn’ (2010)
Fly Away (2009)
Kim Kyung-ho 7.5 - Start (2004)
