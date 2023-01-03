Menu Content

Ice Dancers Hannah Lim and Ye Quan, Representing Team Korea

2023-01-03

Korea24

Following a successful ISU Junior Grand Prix series ending with a silver medal at the Junior Grand Prix Final held in Turin, Italy in December, Hannah Lim and Ye Quan, representing Team Korea, join us again, after our first interview in 2021. Learn more about what they made of their amazing feat, and how they trained for this season!

