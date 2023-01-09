Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics Both Report Dismal Outlook for the Fourth Quarter on Plunging Demand

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (January 2nd–January 9th)
2023-01-09
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2023-01-08
Samsung Electronics has projected a nosedive of nearly 70 percent
for its fourth quarter operating profit.
LG Electronics also disclosed ITS fourth quarter operating profit plummeted
more than 91 percent from a year earlier.
Samsung Electronics gave its earnings guidance on Friday
that showed its operating profit came to four-point-three trillion won,
or around three-point-four billion U.S. dollars,
in the October-to-December period,
a 69-percent drop over last year and 60-point-seven percent from last quarter.
It marks the first time Samsung reported a quarterly operating profit
of less than five trillion won since the third quarter in 2014,
when it stood at four-point-06 trillion won.
Sales will likely reach 70 trillion won for the quarter,
down eight-point-58 percent on-year.
The company cited its dismal figures
to weak demand for memory chips and smartphones
amid high prices and rising interest rates.
Its rival LG Electronics also unveiled its operating profit for the same period
of 65-point-five billion won,
or about 51-point-five million dollars,
for a whopping 91-point-two percent on-year plunge.
The figure is also 79-point-five percent lower than
the market estimate tallied in a survey by Yonhap Infomax,
the financial data arm of Yonhap News Agency.
2023-01-09
2023-01-06
2022-12-27
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >