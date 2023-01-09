President Yoon Suk Yeol threatens to place on ice a landmark 2018 Inter-Korean Military Deal

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (January 2nd–January 9th)
President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered officials to look into
suspending the two Koreas' tension-diffusing military agreement // signed in 2018
should North Korea again break South Korean territory or airspace in the future.
According to Yoon's office on Wednesday,
the president gave such an order
during a meeting with national security aides and military officials,
where he was briefed on Seoul's counter-strategy
following Pyongyang's recent drone incursion.
Yoon ordered defense minister Lee Jong-sup
to speed up plans to launch an exclusive drone unit
to conduct reconnaissance patrols and electronic warfare,
and to accelerate system development
for the production of small-sized and stealth drones within the year.
The top office said the president has commanded the Army
to prepare an "overwhelming" response to the North's provocations
and maintain a firm readiness posture.
The unification ministry is mulling over
resuming broadcasts along the demilitarized zone,
nearly five years after South Korea stopped blasting propaganda into North Korea
via loudspeakers set up along the border.
The review was prompted by Yoon’s directive
on the possible suspension of the 2018 inter-Korean military pact.
The unification ministry is reviewing the possible legality
of civic groups resuming propaganda leaflet activities
and the military’s loudspeaker broadcasts towards North Korea
should the Yoon Suk Yeol administration suspend the 2018 inter-Korean military pact.
According to an official from the unification ministry on Thursday,
relevant departments are assessing whether these actions would be permitted
after President Yoon on Wednesday ordered his office
to consider suspending the 2018 military agreement
if the North violates South Korea's airspace again.
The ministry is specifically assessing the possible resumption in accordance with the Development of Inter-Korean Relations Act after North Korean drones crossed into the South last week.
Article 23 of the act grants the president the authority to suspend any agreement between the two countries when deemed necessary for the preservation of national security, but Article 24 prohibits psychological warfare along the border, including loudspeaker broadcasts and leaflet dissemination.
The broadcasts, which range from K-pop songs to bulletins on the South’s economic prosperity, triggered the ire of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who has in the past reportedly threatened to destroy them if they were not shut off. The civic groups’ leaflets primarily denounce Kim and his regime.
Media reports on Thursday claimed that the president also instructed his staff to look into suspending the Pyongyang Joint Declaration in the event of another territorial violation.
The unification ministry official, however, cautioned against misinterpretations of the president’s order regarding the military agreement, stressing that a suspension is only being considered for the military agreement and not the overarching Pyongyang Joint Declaration.
