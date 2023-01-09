BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards

ⓒ Big Hit Music

BTS has won the top prize in the album category at the 37th Golden Disc Awards ceremony, which took place over the weekend in Bangkok.





Their album “Proof” took home three prizes – “Album of the Year,” “Best Album,” and “TikTok Golden Disc Popularity Award” – at this year’s awards.





Meanwhile, IVE, Le Sserafim and NewJeans all won “Rookie Artist of the Year” while IVE’s hit song “Love Dive” won the “Digital Song of the Year” award.