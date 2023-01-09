VIVIZ to release new album this month

ⓒ Big Planet Made

VIVIZ is preparing to drop a new album at the end of this month.

The trio recently filmed the music video, and is known to be in the last stages of releasing the album.

VIVIZ debuted in 2022 and consists of three former members of GFriend: Eunha, SinB, and Eomji. The group held its first fan meet event in Seoul in August last year.