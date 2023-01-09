ATEEZ ranks #7 on Billboard 200

ⓒ KQ Entertainment

ATEEZ has ranked among the top 10 on the Billboard main albums chart.

The group’s latest release “Spin Off: From the Witness” debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart. Billboard Magazine said Sunday (US time) that it’s the 2nd time the group charted in the top 10, ranking seventh with their latest album which was released Dec. 30.





The group first entered the chart in August, when their 8th EP, “The World Ep. 1: Movement” reached No. 3.