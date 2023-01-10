The Boyz to make full group comeback next month

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (January 2nd–January 9th)
The Boyz is making a comeback next month. The band will release a new album in February, which will be the first release since its 7th EP “Be Aware.”
The new album will also include Eric, who had suspended activities due to health reasons since March and missed promoting their previous album.
Last month, the group opened up a pop-up store in Seoul to celebrate their 5th debut anniversary with fans.
