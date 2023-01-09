KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (January 2nd–January 9th)
DOB: Feb. 20, 1994
Debut: 2013
Biography:
Song Ha-yea is a South Korean singer that debuted in 2014. She’s an artist under the management of ICONTACT Company. She participated in various TV audition programs like “K Pop Star Season 2” and debuted with a digital single in 2013.
Discography:
SIngles & Extended Plays
Since I Knew You (single, 2022)
This Song (single, 2022)
Even If Fate Separates Us (single, 2022)
Don’t Be Nice To Me (single, 2022)
Your Regards 2 (single, 2022)
Winter Rain (single, 2022)
How Did We Become Friends (single, 2021)
Broken Heart (single, 2021)
Happy (EP, 2020)
Another Love (single, 2019)
Your Regards (single, 2019)
Soondae (single, 2016)
Promise Me (single, 2015)
Ice Summer (single, 2015)
First Time (single, 2014)
Women Are Like That (single, 2013)
Made Me Love You (single, 2013)
