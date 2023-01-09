Menu Content

BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] - Riyadh

2023-01-09

K-POP Connection


Date: Jan. 20, 8:30 pm

Venue: Mrsool Park, Riyadh 


BLACKPINK is headed to the capital of Saudi Arabia. As part of their “Born Pink” world tour, the girls will perform in Riyadh on January 20 at Mrsool Park. It will be the first time a K-pop girl group performs in Riyadh. The Blackpink World Tour “Born Pink” began in October 2022 and took the group to 14 cities in North America and Europe for 24 concerts last year. This year, the group will tour 12 cities across Asia, with four additional concerts added to the Asia leg recently.

