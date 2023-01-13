Movie Spotlight – The First Slam Dunk(더퍼스트슬램덩크), The Pale Blue Eye(페일 블루 아이)

Film critic Jason Bechervaise joins Jangho in the studio to discuss the latest films available at theaters and streaming services. The Japanese anime “The First Slam Dunk,” written and directed by its original author Takehiko Inoue, has been immensely popular among male viewers in their 30s and 40s. Is it just for the fans, or will you like it even if you haven’t read the original works? The mystery thriller “The Pale Blue Eye” is a Netflix original starring Christian Bale, written and directed by Scott Cooper. How does it compare to other recent murder mystery films, like the “Knives Out” movies?