Abhishek Gupta, also known as Lucky, in Korea

2023-01-17

Korea24

Abhishek Gupta, from India, has become a well known figure in Korea over the years. Better known as his nickname Lucky, he has recently been appointed as honorary ambassador for the King Sejong Institute, the Korean language institute that operates across the globe.  Lucky joins us on this week’s Touch Base in Seoul to share his story.

