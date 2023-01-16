Jung Joon-il Small Theater Concert “2023 Winter”





Date: Jan. 26 - Feb. 18

Venue: White Waveart Center White Hall





Jung Joon-il will be holding a small theater winter concert series to start off 2023. The concerts will be held at the White Waveart Center’s White Hall, and will be held every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from January 26 through February 18. The Thursday and Friday concerts will be held at 8 pm and Saturday concerts will be held at 7 pm. “2023 Winter” will focus only on the sound of Jung’s voice using a minimal number of instruments and stage effects, hoping to provide an unforgettable experience for the audience.