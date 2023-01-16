ONEWE to release full-length English album

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (January 9th–January 15th)
Boy group Onewe will release its first full-length English album “Gravity” later this month.
After debuting in 2019, Onewe released multiple albums with unique concepts, including the “Fraction” digital single series.
Despite vocalist Yong-hoon and guitarist Kang-hyun joining the military last summer, the band has been continuing its musical activities with its third demo album “Studio We: Recording #3” and the digital single “Still Here.”
