TXT to launch second world tour

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together will launch its second world tour in March.

The "Act: Sweet Mirage" world tour will begin at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul on March 25-26 and continue in a dozen more cities in Asia and the US.





The two concerts in Seoul will be streamed live online for global fans who cannot visit the country to attend.





Meanwhile, TXT will return Jan. 27 with its fifth EP, "The Name Chapter: temptation."