‘Kill Boksoon’ invited to Berlin Int’l Film Festival

The Netflix film “Kill Boksoon” has been invited to the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival.
The film will be screened at the festival’s Berlinale Special program which invites documentary, feature and short films that elevate and explore cinema as an art form
Director Byun Sung-hyun’s “Kill Boksoon,” stars Cannes 2007 best actress winner Jeon Do-yeon as a legendary female contract killer.
The 73rd Berlin International Film Festival is scheduled to be held from Feb. 16 to 26, in Berlin as an in-person event.
