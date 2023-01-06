Switch(스위치), Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery(글래스 어니언)

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (January 9th–January 15th)
2023-01-16
2023-01-06
Film Critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join Jangho in the studio to discuss the latest films available at theaters and streaming services. Director Ma Dae-yoon’s “Switch” is a Korean comedy, surrounding a famous actor (played by Kwon Sang-woo) who gets to live out an alternate life path. “Glass Onion,” released in Korea only on Netflix, is the sequel to the 2019 hit “Knives Out.” This time, detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) gets invited to a murder mystery party at a private island.
2023-01-16
2023-01-13
2022-12-27
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >