Switch(스위치), Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery(글래스 어니언)

Film Critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join Jangho in the studio to discuss the latest films available at theaters and streaming services. Director Ma Dae-yoon’s “Switch” is a Korean comedy, surrounding a famous actor (played by Kwon Sang-woo) who gets to live out an alternate life path. “Glass Onion,” released in Korea only on Netflix, is the sequel to the 2019 hit “Knives Out.” This time, detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) gets invited to a murder mystery party at a private island.