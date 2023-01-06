Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Switch(스위치), Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery(글래스 어니언)

2023-01-06

Korea24

Film Critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join Jangho in the studio to discuss the latest films available at theaters and streaming services.  Director Ma Dae-yoon’s “Switch” is a Korean comedy, surrounding a famous actor (played by Kwon Sang-woo) who gets to live out an alternate life path.  “Glass Onion,” released in Korea only on Netflix, is the sequel to the 2019 hit “Knives Out.” This time, detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) gets invited to a murder mystery party at a private island.

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >