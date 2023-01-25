NIS Raids Union over Allegations of Violating Nat’l Security Act

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (January 18th–January 25th)
2023-01-25
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2023-01-22
The state spy agency and police raided one of South Korea’s largest umbrella labor unions on Wednesday on suspicions that some of its members violated the national security law.
While the investigators arrived with a court-issued warrant on charges of violating the national security law, the labor group demanded that the search and seizure be conducted with its lawyers present, resulting in a scuffle.
According to police, the raids follow a yearslong internal investigation into suspects alleged to have engaged in underground activities related to North Korea.
2023-01-25
2023-01-20
2022-12-27
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >