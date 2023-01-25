Indoor Masking to be Lifted from Jan. 30, Excluding High-Risk Facilities, Public Transit

ⓒYONHAP News

The indoor mask restriction will be finally lifted from late this month, more than two years after the regulation was imposed at the height of COVID-19 in October, 2020.





The Central Disease Control Headquarters said on Friday the mandate will be lifted for most indoor spaces from January 30.





Earlier, health authorities had said indoor masking rules will be downgraded to a recommendation in two stages, and the nation will enter the first stage upon meeting two out of four criteria.





The headquarters said the infections and other conditions have stabilized for a first-stage transition, including domestic and international COVID-19 trends and the fulfilling of major pre-designated criteria.





However, health authorities said indoor mask rules will remain in place for the time being at high-risk facilities such as nursing homes, mental health care facilities, and welfare centers for those with disabilities or public transportation.