Baek Z Young Nationwide Concert Tour “GO BAEK” in Ansan

Music Bank Lineup (EP.1149 | January 26th)
2023-01-27
2023-01-23
Date: Feb. 11
Venue: Hall of Ansan Culture and Arts
Ballad singer Baek Z Young will be holding the Ansan leg of her “GO BAEK” nationwide concert tour next month. The Ansan concerts will be held twice, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the Hall of Ansan Culture and Arts. The 46-year-old singer debuted in 1999 with her solo album “Sorrow.” She has an array of heartbreak hits, such as “I Won’t Love” (2005) and “Like Being Shot by a Bullet” (2008).
2023-01-27
2023-01-25
2022-12-27
