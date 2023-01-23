Baek Z Young Nationwide Concert Tour “GO BAEK” in Ansan





Date: Feb. 11

Venue: Hall of Ansan Culture and Arts





Ballad singer Baek Z Young will be holding the Ansan leg of her “GO BAEK” nationwide concert tour next month. The Ansan concerts will be held twice, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the Hall of Ansan Culture and Arts. The 46-year-old singer debuted in 1999 with her solo album “Sorrow.” She has an array of heartbreak hits, such as “I Won’t Love” (2005) and “Like Being Shot by a Bullet” (2008).