White-tailed Eagle

2023-01-26

News



White-tailed Eagle


The sun sets behind a white-tailed sea eagle, a level one endangered species and designated natural monument, perched in a tree near Soyang River in Chuncheon on Wednesday.
(Yonhap News)

