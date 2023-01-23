Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Le Sserafim’s Japanese debut album tops Oricon

2023-01-23

K-POP Connection

ⓒ SOURCE MUSIC

Le Sserafim’s Japanese debut EP has ranked No. 1 on the Oricon chart. 


The group’s first Japanese EP “Fearless” has topped Japan’s Oricon chart, with over 132,000 units sold in the first day of sales. 


“Fearless” is now the highest-selling debut Japanese release for a fourth-generation K-pop group based on first-day sales figures. 


The EP includes three tracks – the Japanese versions for “Fearless” and “Blue Flame,” and “Choices.” 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >