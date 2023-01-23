Le Sserafim’s Japanese debut album tops Oricon

Music Bank Lineup (EP.1149 | January 26th)
2023-01-27
2023-01-23
Le Sserafim’s Japanese debut EP has ranked No. 1 on the Oricon chart.
The group’s first Japanese EP “Fearless” has topped Japan’s Oricon chart, with over 132,000 units sold in the first day of sales.
“Fearless” is now the highest-selling debut Japanese release for a fourth-generation K-pop group based on first-day sales figures.
The EP includes three tracks – the Japanese versions for “Fearless” and “Blue Flame,” and “Choices.”
2023-01-27
2023-01-25
2022-12-27
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >