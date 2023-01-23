Le Sserafim’s Japanese debut album tops Oricon

ⓒ SOURCE MUSIC

Le Sserafim’s Japanese debut EP has ranked No. 1 on the Oricon chart.





The group’s first Japanese EP “Fearless” has topped Japan’s Oricon chart, with over 132,000 units sold in the first day of sales.





“Fearless” is now the highest-selling debut Japanese release for a fourth-generation K-pop group based on first-day sales figures.





The EP includes three tracks – the Japanese versions for “Fearless” and “Blue Flame,” and “Choices.”