SHINee’s Onew to hold solo concerts in March





Onew of SHINee will hold his first solo concert in March.

Onew 1st Concert “O-New-Note” will be held from March 4 to 5 at Olympic Hall, Olympic Park. The second day concert will also be livestreamed globally through Beyond Live.





Onew made his solo debut in 2018 and has since released two solo EPs, one full-length album and one Japanese digital single.

Onew will also hold “O-New-Note” in Japan on March 13 and 15.