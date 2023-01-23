4th member of YG’s new girl group revealed

ⓒ YG Entertainment

YG Entertainment has revealed the 4th member of its new girl group BabyMonster.

Asa is a 16-year-old Japanese trainee and her video was uploaded to BabyMonster’s official YouTube channel on Jan. 26.

Although it has been implied that the group will have seven members, the total number of members has not been confirmed.

BabyMonster will be the first new girl group from YG since Blackpink made its debut in 2016.