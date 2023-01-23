Jang Keun-suk returns in crime thriller series

ⓒ YONHAP News

Actor and singer Jang Keun-suk will be making a comeback as an actor in a brand new OTT series.





Jang will be playing a lawyer-turned-detective investigating a murder case in Coupand Play’s new crime thriller series “The Bait.” The first two episodes will be released on Jan. 27, while the second part will be released in the first half of this year.





Jang, who enjoyed massive popularity in Asia with roles in romantic comedies, says he chose a crime thriller to break his hiatus to show his new side as an actor. The actor has been away from the spotlight since 2018 due to mandatory military service and personal time off.