Music Bank Lineup (EP.1149 | January 26th)

TXT, one of the leading 4th generation kpop groups, have made their long-awaited comeback! The group is back with an album titled “The Name Chapter: Temptation.” The album consists of a total of five songs: “Sugar Rush Ride” “Devil by the Window,” “Happy Fools” featuring Coi Leray, “Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock)” and “Farewell, Neverland.” TXT will promote “Sugar Rush Ride” as their title track for this album. The tracks signifies youth and individual growth whilst expressing feelings of temptations. “The Name Chapter: Temptation” is an extension of their previous albums, all of which are interconnected with one another through a plot. The new album is the sixth episode following “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child.” Tomorrow X Together had already sold 2 million copies of "The Name Chapter: Temptation“, breaking the group’s previous record of 1.8 with “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child.”





