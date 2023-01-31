2022-2023 Lee Mu-jin Nationwide Tour Concert “Bonus Book” in Changwon





Date: Feb. 11-12

Venue: Changwon Sungsan Art Hall Grand Theater





Power rookie singer songwriter Lee Mu-jin will be holding the Changwon leg of the 2022-2023 nationwide concert tour for two days from February 11. His concert “Bonus Book” will be held at the Changwon Sungsan Art Hall’s Grand Theater. It’s the singer’s first nationwide tour and first solo concerts since his debut, and it will be a treat for fans as the concerts will give them a chance to see Lee perform his hit songs live on stage.