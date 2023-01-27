Jung_E(정이), Mother Land(엄마의 땅)

Film critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join our Friday segment “Movie Spotlight” to review two local releases. The first film is the science fiction film “Jung_E” on Netflix written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho(“Train to Busan,” “Hellbound”). This is the final movie of late actor Kang Soo-youn, who passed away in May 2022. “Mother Land,” directed by Park Jae-beom, is the first feature-length stop-motion animation in over 40 years, and premiered at the Busan International Film Festival last year.