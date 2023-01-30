Blackpink sets six Guinness World Records

ⓒ YG Entertainment

Blackpink now holds six Guinness World Records.





The group has been listed as the first K-pop girl group to simultaneously top the albums charts in both the United States and United Kingdom with its second full-length album “Born Pink.” It was also listed by Guinness World Records as the first winner of the Best Metaverse Performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Member Lisa, who made her solo debut with single “Lalisa” in 2021, holds three world records in her own right. She is the first solo K-pop artist to win at both the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV Europe Music Awards, and is also the K-pop artist with the most Instagram followers.

Blackpink is also the most-subscribed-to band on YouTube. The girl group formerly held the record for most-viewed video on YouTube within 24 hours with “How You Like That” (2020), before BTS broke the record with “Dynamite” (2020)