Cha Eun-woo to hold first photo exhibition

2023-01-30

K-POP Connection

ⓒ YONHAP News

Singer-turned-actor Cha Eun-woo of Astro will hold his first solo photo exhibition. 

The photo exhibition is titled “Archive” and it will be held from Feb. 13 to 26 at The Seouliteum gallery in eastern Seoul.    

Through “Archive,” Cha plans to share everyday moments that he captured on camera.

