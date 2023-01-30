Epik High to release new album in February

ⓒ OURS

Epik High is making a comeback with a brand new album.





The album is called “Strawberry” and will be released Feb. 1. “Strawberry” comes one year after the release of their previous album “Epik High is Here Part 2.”

The album comprises five tracks including the lead track “Strawberry.” Got7’s Jackson and Hwasa of Mamamoo also feature on other tracks.

With the release, Epik High will kick off the “All Time High” tour in Europe and North America. The tour will start in Manchester, England on Feb. 6, and travel to 36 cities in seven countries until April.