Song Joong-ki announces marriage and wife’s pregnancy

ⓒ YONHAP News

Actor Song Joong-ki has announced that he is married and is expecting his first child.





The actor announced on his fan site that he has married British actor Katy Louise Saunders and the couple is expecting their first child together.





Through his letter to fans, Song wrote that the couple registered their marriage and they have been blessed with a precious life. The announcement comes about a month after his agency confirmed that he is in a relationship with a British woman.





The two are said to have been introduced by a mutual acquaintance last year.