Music Bank Lineup (EP.1150 | February 2nd)

NCT 127 are back with a repackaged album of their previous collection, “2 Baddies.” The name of the title track and album is identical: “Ay-Yo.” The track is currently garnering much attention for its hip-hop-style approach. Although NCT 127 and their fans are familiar with the genre from their previous releases, the absence of the signature synth-pop genre threw the fans positively off guard. The track, though equally bold, relies heavily on the members’ vocals instead of the usual electronic music. The sudden bursts of vocal belting are still there, but more in tune with the rest of the song. The choreography was born through the creative force of the well-renowned choreographer, RIEHATA. The hip-hop style song had an equally impressive dance to go with it. The music video successfully accentuated each member, and was nothing out of the ordinary. The new album contains twelve songs from their “2 Baddies” album and three new ones: “Ay-Yo”, “DJ”, and “Skyscraper.”





