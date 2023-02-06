KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (January 30th–February 6th)

NCT 127- Ay-Yo [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





ⓒKBS

NCT 127’s Music Bank performance with “Ay-Yo” is the hottest video clip of the week. The track is currently garnering much attention for its hip-hop-style approach. The performance showed the members clad in outfits of red and baggy clothes. Although NCT 127 and their fans are familiar with the genre from their previous releases, the absence of the signature synth-pop genre threw the fans positively off guard. “Ay-Yo” is currently making rounds for its addicting chorus and choreography.





The track, though equally bold, relies heavily on the members’ vocals instead of the usual electronic music. The sudden bursts of vocal belting are still there, but more in tune with the rest of the song. The choreography was born through the creative force of the well-renowned choreographer, RIEHATA. The hip-hop style song had an equally impressive dance to go with it. The music video successfully accentuated each member, and was nothing out of the ordinary. The new album contains twelve songs from their “2 Baddies” album and three new ones: “Ay-Yo”, “DJ”, and “Skyscraper.”





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5QIpjemhWI