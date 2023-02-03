Babylon (바빌론), Aftersun(애프터썬)

Film critics Darcy Paquet and Marc Raymond join our Friday segment “Movie Spotlight” to review two foreign releases. “Babylon” was written and directed by Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”). Featuring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, among others, the epic is set in LA in the 1920, when Hollywood is going through its transition from silent to sound films. “Aftersun” is a Scottish drama film written and directed by Charlotte Wells. Starring Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, and Celia Rowlson-Hall, it follows a young girl who is on vacation with her father, and later the daughter reflecting on the trip as an adult.