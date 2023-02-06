KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (January 30th–February 6th)
Wishing for a Safe, Peaceful Year
A traditional ritual known as "jisinbapgi," held to appease the earth god, is performed at Sokcho City Hall on Monday to celebrate the listing of Sokcho lion dance on the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage register as well as the 60th year since Sokcho was elevated to the status of a city.
(Yonhap News)
