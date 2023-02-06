2022 Younha Concert “c/2022YH” in Busan





Date: Feb. 18

Venue: Busan BEXCO Auditorium





The Busan leg of Younha’s year-end concert “c/2022YH” will be held on February 18 at Busan BEXCO’s Auditorium. The “c/2022YH” concerts kicked off in Gwangju on Feb. 5 and have been organized for the singer to meet more fans thanks to the popularity of “Event Horizon.” The concert will feature live performances from Younha’s 6th repackaged album “End Theory: Final Edition,” as well as other performances from the singer’s diverse musical repertoire.