TWICE to return with 12th EP

2023-02-06
2023-02-06
TWICE is making a comeback with its twelfth EP next month.
The album is titled “Ready to Be” and it will be released on March 10. The EP comes about seven months since the group’s previous album “Between 1 & 2,” which rose to #3 on the Billboard 200.
As a pre-release to the upcoming EP, TWICE dropped their English-language single “Moonlight Sunrise” last month, which debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 84.
2023-02-06
2023-02-03
2022-12-27
